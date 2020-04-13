|
Mary (Cameron) Sanderson, 92
SPENCER - Mary (Cameron) Sanderson, 92, of Chickering Rd., died Monday, April 13, 2020 in Jewish Health Care Center, Worcester.
She was the wife of Benjamin J. Sanderson, Jr. who died in 2002. She leaves her sons B. Barry Sanderson and his wife Debra, Todd C. Sanderson and his wife Diane and Brent C. Sanderson all of Spencer, her daughter Bonnie L. Dagostino of Leicester, 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mary was a longtime assistant acquisitions librarian for the College of the Holy Cross before retiring in 1990. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Dewey and Ellen (Ross) Cameron and was raised in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia before returning to Worcester in her early 20's. The family would like to thank the compassionate and caring staff at Jewish Heath Care while Mary was a resident of their community.
Due to health restrictions, funeral services are private at this time with burial in Quabbin Cemetery, Ware at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jewish Health Care Center (Patient Activity Account), 629 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.
MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020