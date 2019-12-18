|
|
Mary A. (DiTaranto) Scricco, 92
WORCESTER - Mary A. (DiTaranto) Scricco, 92 of Worcester, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 a UMass Medical Center with her family by her side.
Mary was born in Worcester, a daughter to the late Frank and Madelaine (Lamonica) DiTaranto. She worked as a housekeeper for Adcare in Worcester for 10 years retiring in 1987. Mary was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. She loved crocheting, bingo, going to the casino and singing in the chorus.
Mary's husband of 57 years, Michael J. Scricco passed away on January 1, 2006. She is survived by three sons, Matthew M. Scricco and his wife Linda of Sutton, Robert A. Scricco and his wife Nancy of Worcester and Michael R. Scricco and his wife Alyce of North Carolina; nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased BY THREE BROTHERS, Joseph, Angelo and Michael DiTaranto; four sisters, Ida Renzone, Lana Trance, Ana Mancini-Palumbo and Julia Kullman.
A period of calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 21st from 9-10 am with her funeral service to begin at 10 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Entombment will follow in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019