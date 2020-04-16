|
Mary Donohue Shaughnessy
Amherst, NY - Former diocesan teacher and mother of eight, Mary Donohue Shaughnessy, a TEACHER OF THE YEAR, an honor bestowed on her by then bishop of Buffalo Edward Head began teaching foreign languages Spanish, Latin and French in 1966 for nearly 25 years, first at Cardinal O'Hara high school Tonawanda then at Bishop McMahan high school in Buffalo and finally at DeSales high school Lockport. A founding member of Saint Gregory the Great parish Williamsville in 1958 when the new parish first celebrated mass on the back of a flatbed truck in the present-day parking lot. She sang in the choir, served on the Altar Guild and taught religious instruction Sunday school to children and confraternity classes to high schoolers for many years, beginning in the early 1960s until falling and breaking a hip while teaching in her classroom at Saint Gregory's retiring in 2006. She remained a deeply devoted Catholic and attended daily mass until unable to do so when dementia struck. A talented lifelong piano player at home who was enthusiastically encouraged by her children especially at Christmas time. Born Mary Agnes Donohue in Clinton MA on April 15th 1925, the eldest of six children born to Robert and Mary Burke Donohue graduating from Our Lady of the Elms college Chicopee MA In 1946. She married the love of her life Harry W Shaughnessy in 1947 until his death in 1990. She is survived by her eight children Mary Klein (William), Harry, Robert, Paula Loncar (William deceased), Brian (his partner Lee Hughes III of West Newbury MA), Susan Jackson (Shaun), Thomas (Susan) and Trissa Wojciechowski (Damon), 19 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She struggled with dementia for eight years, the family choosing to take care of her at home assisted by Kathy, Peggy and Anne her nurses and aides. Dying at home on her 95th birthday April 15th 2020.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic services will be private, Mass of Christian burial celebrated with just her children attending and it will be live streamed (www.stgregs.org) from St. Gregory's church on Saturday April 18th 2020 at 10:30 AM followed by internment at the family plot in Williamsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks if so desired to contribute in the memory of Mary Shaughnessy to the by mail to PO. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online www.dementiasociety.org/donate
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 24, 2020