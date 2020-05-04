Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Simoneau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Guglielmo) Simoneau

Mary (Guglielmo) Simoneau Obituary
Mary S. (Guglielmo) Simoneau, 92

Marlborough - Mary S. (Guglielmo) Simoneau of Marlborough, passed away peacefully in the Coleman House, Northborough, on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Mary is survived by two children, Russell E. Flagg and his wife Andrea of Phillipston, MA and Cheryl A. Margadonna of Marlborough; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a sister, Edith Janiak of Marlborough. Mary's was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Simoneau.

At this time, due to gathering restrictions, all services will be private, for the family. To read Mary's full life story, or to leave a condolence, please visit

www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020
