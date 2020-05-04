|
Mary S. (Guglielmo) Simoneau, 92
Marlborough - Mary S. (Guglielmo) Simoneau of Marlborough, passed away peacefully in the Coleman House, Northborough, on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Mary is survived by two children, Russell E. Flagg and his wife Andrea of Phillipston, MA and Cheryl A. Margadonna of Marlborough; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a sister, Edith Janiak of Marlborough. Mary's was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Simoneau.
At this time, due to gathering restrictions, all services will be private, for the family. To read Mary's full life story, or to leave a condolence, please visit
www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020