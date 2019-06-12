|
|
Mary M. "Mandy" (Dunn) Sladen, 68
Clinton - Mary M. "Mandy" (Dunn) Sladen, 68, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, Worcester, after a brief illness.
She leaves her husband of 49 years, Charles N. "Butch" Sladen; their two daughters: Tracy J. Sladen, and her partner, Brian Herrin, of Princeton, and Stephanie Sladen and her husband, James Buschini, of Marblehead; two grandchildren: Dominic and Angelo Buschini; nieces, nephews, and many friends and extended family members. Her sister, Betty Baer, predeceased her.
Mandy was born and raised in Clinton, daughter of the late Harold J. and Madeline M. (McGrail) Dunn. A life-long resident, she was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1968.
For 50 years, she worked as a Proof Reader for various printing companies.
A devout, life-long member of St. John's Church, and its Daughters of Isabella, Mandy also volunteered much of her time with the CARE Food Pantry, and the Clinton Hospital Guild.
She was a talented artist, who enjoyed photography, painting watercolors, visiting museums, camping, cooking and trying new recipes, hosting holiday celebrations, and walking along the beaches of Maine with her beloved husband, Butch. Above all else, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who enjoyed every minute spent in the company of her family. A little spit-fire, she will be long and lovingly remembered for her feisty one-liners, which will bring a smile to the faces of those she loved for generations to come.
Mandy's relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m., in the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. Private burial will take place in Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Rd., Worcester, MA 01602; the Clinton VFW Post 523, Attn: Veterans Relief Fund, 10 Allen St., Clinton, MA 01510; or the Sterling Animal Shelter, Inc., 17 Laurelwood Rd., Sterling, MA 01564.
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 12 to June 21, 2019