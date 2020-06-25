Mary "Betty" Sowa, 92Clinton - Mary E. "Betty" LaPlante-Sowa, 92, left her loving family to join her late husband of 25 years, Edwin Sowa in eternal rest on Thursday, June 25, 2020, following a cancer related illness. Born in Clinton on February 26, 1928, Mary was a longtime resident of 57 Wilson Street, where she made wonderful and lasting memories with family and friends. She is survived by her daughters: Jean F. O'Malley and husband Richard of Leominster; Ann Bunner and husband David of Worcester; and Paula Swanson and husband Carl of Sterling; two grandchildren: Heather O'Malley of Leominster and Bryan O'Malley and wife Kelly of Wasilla, Alaska; two great grandchildren: Abby O'Malley and TJ O'Malley of Wasilla, Alaska; 3 step-children: Jami Morano & husband Tom, Gary Sowa & wife Julie, all of Florida; and Ted Sowa and wife Caryn of Natick. She leaves her five step-grandchildren: Jessie Morano of Florida, William Sowa of Natick, Jonathan Gordon of Washington, Justin Sowa of California, and Ivan Sowa of New York. Mary was predeceased by her brothers: Raymond LaPlante and Edmund LaPlante, and step-son Larry Sowa.Daughter of the late Armand and Mary (Mahan) LaPlante, she graduated from Clinton High School and the Worcester School of Business Science. Mary was a career banker, working at Clinton Savings Bank and Worcester County Institution for Savings. She was the former president of the Italian American Club in Clinton where she met her lifelong friends Maureen, Lee, Loretta and Jackie. In retirement she enjoyed spending time with family, decorating, frequenting yard-sales, collecting "Betty Boop" memorabilia, and, of course, shopping with her best friend and daughter Jean O'Malley. She was an active, fun-loving and outgoing lady, always working on projects right up until her passing. Mary and her husband spent many winters at their home in Seabird Island, Daytona Beach, Florida, where they enjoyed a very social life among their many friends. She will be dearly missed by all, but her loving memories will remain always. Funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Betty's memory to advance cancer research. Online condolences may be placed at