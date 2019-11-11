Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mary Stecke

Mary Stecke Obituary
Mary A. (Matiyosus) Stecke, 106

West Brookfield - Mary A. (Matiyosus) Stecke, 106, Nov. 10, 2019. As a life member and Past President (25-year term) of American Legion Auxiliary – Stephen Darius Post – South Boston, Mary has touched the lives of numerous Armed Services veterans. Widow of Alphonse Stecke; sister of Helen Lapenas of West Brookfield; 'special' Aunty Mary of over twenty-five nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Wed., Nov. 13th from 12 noon to 3 p.m. with 3 p.m. prayer service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are asked to make a memorial donation to a local veteran's organization or a . Cards or other written communications can be addressed to: Paul A. Lapenas, P.O. Box 969, West Brookfield, MA 01585-0969. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
