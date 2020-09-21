1/1
Mary Sullivan
Mary E. Sullivan, 90

Worcester - Mary E. Sullivan, 90, a lifelong resident of Worcester, passed away on September 17, 2020 in the Christopher House after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her parents, Patrick T. and Mary J. (Burns) Sullivan, her two brothers, Joseph P. Sullivan and John Sullivan.

She is survived by her Goddaughter, Shannon Dooley Miller of California, and many close friends she has had for decades who will miss her dearly.

Mary was a devout member of Christ the King Church. She graduated from Ascension High School, Worcester Junior College, and attended Clark University. She retired from G.F. Wright Steel and Wire where she worked as an accounting supervisor for many years. Mary loved to sing and dance and performed in minstrel shows and community theatres over the years. Mary loved to travel, and her favorite destinations included the beaches of New Hampshire and Paris, France. She was a great listener and truly cared about those around her. Mary was the gal you always wanted to have at your party with her great sense of humor.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 23rd at 10:00 AM in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street. Burial will immediately follow in St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge Street. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street, Worcester, MA 01602.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
