|
|
Mary A. Tocci
Sanford, Maine - Mary Alice Tocci, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to all, passed gently to her heavenly father on May 18, 2019.
A Mass of Celebration of Life will be held at St Mary's in Wells on June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and a graveside burial service will be held at St John's Cemetery in Lancaster, MA on June 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
For a complete obituary, to sign Mary's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit
www.advantageportland.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2019