Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
999 Forest Avenue, Suite 1
Portland, ME 04103
(207) 899-4605
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary's
Wells, MA
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St John's Cemetery
Lancaster, MA
Mary Tocci Obituary
Mary A. Tocci

Sanford, Maine - Mary Alice Tocci, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to all, passed gently to her heavenly father on May 18, 2019.

A Mass of Celebration of Life will be held at St Mary's in Wells on June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and a graveside burial service will be held at St John's Cemetery in Lancaster, MA on June 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

For a complete obituary, to sign Mary's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit

www.advantageportland.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2019
