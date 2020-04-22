Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Walsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Walsh Obituary
Mary E. Walsh 96

West Newton - Mary E Walsh a lifelong resident of West Newton died on April 20, 2020. Mary was the daughter of the late John F and Julia Walsh, nee McAndrews, devoted sister to John J Walsh and Sheila McGourty and a loving aunt to six nieces and nephews. Mary was proud of her career at Raytheon in Waltham, her many bowling awards and enjoyed long car rides, days at the beach, her rosebushes and living on Derby Street West Newton. As a star athlete she played in the Boston Woman's baseball league and was asked to try out for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

Mary is survived by Sheila Chunis and husband John of Rocky Hill CT, Mary Doane and husband Robert of Clinton MA, Charles P McGourty and wife Lori of Scituate and Debbie McGourty of PA. She was preceded in death by brother in law James McGourty, nephews John McGourty, Brendan McGourty and James McGourty. Funeral services were private.

Burke & Blackington

Funeral Home
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -