Mary I. Ware, 95
Hudson - Mary I. (Costedio) Ware, 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Academy Manor in Andover following a period of declining health. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Eliot Ware, who died in 2015. She is survived by her son Michael A. Ware & wife Meredith of Hampstead, NH; brother John Costedio & wife Joanne of Sun City, AZ; 5 grandchildren: Holly Ware of Pittsburgh, PA; Chelsea Lynn Ware and Ryan Ware, both of Las Vegas, NV; Danielle Ware and Christopher Ware, both of Glen Ellyn, IL; great-grandchildren Adeline and Raegan; 2 step-grandchildren Jacob & Michael Robinson; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Daughter of the late Dennis & Evelyn (Garcia) Costedio, Mary was born and raised in Hudson and was educated at St. Michael's Academy. The quintessential homemaker, Mary excelled at life, and, among many others, mastered all aspects of marriage, motherhood, organization, culinary arts, story telling, and home improvements. She was a woman of great faith who could still recite her prayers in Latin into her last year of life. She was a devout patron of the Sisters of Notre Dame. Mary held a great passion for music and shared a love for Jack Jones and Frank Sinatra. She could play the organ by ear, and alongside her brother John, the duo were famous for bursting into song together at cherished family gatherings. Above all, she was a devoted wife, proud mother, grandmother, and matriarch. The Ware family wishes to thank the staff at Academy Manor, Compassus Hospice and Ashland Farm for providing the utmost care and compassion. A graveside service will be celebrated at 12PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at South Cemetery, South Bolton Rd., Bolton. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mary I. Ware to: Greg Hill Foundation-Restaurant Strong Fund (www.restaurantstrong.org
). Online condolences may be placed atwww.philbincomeaufh.com