Mary Margaret Webster (Gowen), age 57



Clinton - Mary Margaret Webster (Gowen), passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA.



She was born on December 16, 1962 in Biddeford, ME to Paul and Iva Tracy Gowen.



She is survived by her darling children: Kimberly Augeri of Clinton, Kristen McNeill of Clinton, Timothy and Jillian McNeill of Whitinsville, Rodney Webster Jr of Woonsocket, RI, Cheryl and Tracy Webster of Milford. She also leaves behind her beloved brother and sisters: Robert and Sue Gowen of Clarksburg, WV, Pauline Burtulia of Haverhill and Sandra Beaupre Arno of Biddeford, ME and many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. In addition, she also leaves her adoring grandchildren: Anthony, Brooklynn, & Vincenzo Augeri, Emma daSilva, Zachary McNeill, & Maxwell Murray



In her final days, Mary battled Colon and Brain Cancer with the support of her loving children by her side daily. She remained positive and hopeful with big plans for her future. She fought until the end and taught her children that life is worth fighting for and to go after their dreams. A special thank you to Dr. Rossi and the care team at Dana Farber in Milford for their compassionate and supportive care.



Private services for the family will be held at this time as well as a Celebration of Life in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family would love and appreciate any donation to Dana Farber Hospital and Cancer Research as well as any act of kindness you can give to another.





