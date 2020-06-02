Mary E. (Diggins) Woods



SHREWSBURY - Mary E. (Diggins) Woods, 93, of Shrewsbury, died on May 31, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Worcester on March 8, 1927, daughter of the late Timothy P. and Catherine T. (Marshall) Diggins of Worcester. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 51 years, John F. Woods, Sr.; infant son John Joseph Woods; brother James P. Diggins, Sr.; and sister Ellen M. (Diggins) O'Toole.



Mary grew up on her beloved Vernon Hill and completed her elementary education at the former Ascension School in Worcester. In 1944, she graduated from North High School, and she earned her B.A. degree from the College of Our Lady of the Elms in Chicopee in 1948. She worked at the Bell Telephone Company in Worcester until her marriage in 1952. Then she and John embarked on a life focused around their family. They were the proud parents of six children: Mary Gene Ryan of Shrewsbury; Ann M. Kelleher and her husband James of Holden; Ellen C. Ryan and her husband David of Portsmouth, RI; Catherine M. Goodwin of Shrewsbury; John F. Woods, Jr., and his wife Stacy of Worcester; and Thomas E. Woods and his wife Kathy of Columbia, MD. They had 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mary also leaves sisters-in-law Margaret Diggins and Elizabeth Woods; a cousin, Ann Marie Marshall, RSM of Worcester; and numerous extended family and friends.



Mary was a member of the Guild of Our Lady of Providence, and she served as a volunteer at St. Vincent Hospital for many years. She was also a member of the Friday Afternoon Club in Worcester and the Book Club at Westbrook Crossing in Shrewsbury. In addition, she served on parent support groups at Flagg St. School, Midland St. School, Blessed Sacrament School, Marian High School, Notre Dame Academy, and St. John's High School.



Above all, Mary loved to spend time with her family and extended family. She was a loving and dedicated caregiver to her mother and her many aunts and uncles in their later years and made sure that all six of her own children formed strong relationships with the "older generation." She had an encyclopedic knowledge of her family tree: rare was the trip to the grocery store that did not include bumping into a second cousin, twice removed. Mary, her sister, and her brother lived out their mother's wish that they remain close friends throughout their lives, and in turn, Mary and John passed that legacy on to their own children.



Being at the center of such a large and vibrant family, Mary earned her reputation as a charming and resourceful hostess. She was renowned for her ability to entertain 20-30 people for a summer cookout on very short notice. She and John also enjoyed hosting guests of all ages at their summer home in Popponesset on Cape Cod, where the highlight of most evenings was the card games they would lead with their children, grandchildren, and friends – games that often lasted long into the night. Mary will be remembered for great times like these, as well as for her beauty, her easy smile, her keen mind, and her generous heart. She will be dearly missed.



Calling hours following social distancing guidelines will be Thursday, June 4, from 4 to 7 at Athy Memorial Home, Lancaster St., Worcester. A funeral Mass will be offered at Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant St., Worcester, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5. Burial at St. John's Cemetery will be done at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 505 Mill St., Unit 155, Worcester, MA 01602.





