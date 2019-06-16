|
Mary Jean Wright, 85
WESTBOROUGH - Mary Jean Wright, 85, formerly of Westborough, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Pawtucket Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born in Westborough, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Pearl (Ellis) Wright and was educated in Westborough schools.
Mary Jean was a member of the former First Baptist Church in Westborough and was an assembly worker at a workshop for challenged individuals.
She loved all animals and was devoted to her loving family.
She is survived by two nephews and a niece, Joel M. Brown and his wife, Linda, of Northbridge, MA, Lauren Elisabeth Kelley and her husband, Jack, of Providence, RI and David W. Brown of Gilbertsville, MA. She is also survived by six great nieces and nephews and six great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister Lorna L. Brown and her husband Richard Brown.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21, at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Upton.
A calling hour will precede the service from 9 to 10 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton, 500 Legacy Farm North, Hopkinton, MA 01748 or at www.baypathhumane.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 16 to June 17, 2019