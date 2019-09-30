|
Mary J. Zoschak, 97
Dudley - Mary J. (Vengryn) Zoschak, 97, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 with family at her side. Her husband of 46 years, Peter J. Zoschak, Jr., died in 1992.
She leaves 2 daughters, Patricia Zoschak, and Mary Ann Bohenko and her husband Patrick, all of Dudley; 2 granddaughters, Kimberly Sementa and her husband Mark of Hebron, CT, and Lisa Lessard and her husband David of Waterville, Maine; 5 great-grandchildren, Max, Ellie, Jack, James and Olivia; a brother, Peter J. Vengryn of Dudley; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son Raymond Zoschak in 1972, by her brother John Vengryn and by her 2 sisters, Winifred Kiwak and Josephine Plante.
She was born in Dudley on December 9, 1921, a daughter of Joseph and Wladyslawa (Walicki) Wegrzyn and lived here all her life.
Mrs. Zoschak worked as a fancy stitcher at Webster Shoe Company. She then was an inspector at Anglo Fabrics Company in Webster before retiring in 1985.
She was a member of Saint Andrew Bobola Church. She liked to crochet, knit, solve puzzles and play bingo. She was a loyal Red Sox fan. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held Wednesday, October 2, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Saint Andrew Bobola Church, 54 West Main Street. Burial will be in St. Joseph Garden of peace, Webster. A visiting hour will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 AM Wednesday in the funeral home, prior to the Mass.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019