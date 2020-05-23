|
Maryam Orabashiha, 90
Worcester, Massachusetts - Maryam Orabashiha, a long time resident of Worcester peacefully departed on May 21st.
Mrs. Orabashiha was married for 50 years to the late Ahmed Afshari. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother.
She is survived by 3 sons and 1 daughter. Reza Afshari and his wife Susan of Ormond Beach Fl. Mojtaba Afshari of Paxton, Kamel Afshari of Westborough and Saeideh of Iran.
Also her predeceased son Morteza of Iran.
A brother Hojat Majidi and his wife Denise of Worcester.
A devoted grandmother, she leaves 15 grandchildren. Ali Fayyad and his wife Sarah of sterling, Arshia (Adam) Fayyad of Worcester, Darya Afshari and husband Michael Gault of Nantucket , Sara Afshari and her fiancé Jordan Mecier of Ormond beach, Dana Afshari and husband Brendan Smar of Ormond beach Fl. Rachel Afshari & Julia Afshari of Nantucket , Morgan Afshari from Westborough.
Mariah Afshari and Emma Afshari of Worcester. Ali, Nasim, Nazanine, Samira, & Sanaz of Iran. Great Grandchildren Ariana Fayyad, Farrah Gault, Reza and Rowen Mecier of Ormond beach FL and Kellan Smar of Ormond beach, FL.
Nieces Ashley Davis and Husband Justin of Spencer, Ariana Majidi of Charlton. A nephew Nickolas Majidi of Worcester
Born 1929 in Kermanshah, Iran. Maryam came to Worcester after raising her family in Tehran. She wanted to be with her children here in Massachusetts.
Maryam accomplished so much in her life. She became fluent in English as her third language, already Speaking Farsi & Turkish. Maryam also became a US citizen in 1997.
Maryam was known as Maman to all that knew her. She enjoyed reading, knitting and most of all cooking Iranian dishes for her family and friends. Warm hearted, you could always drop by for a visit, for a bite to eat, or just sit for a cup of tea. Maman loved all her grandchildren and took great joy in helping raise all of them.
Her legacy was to love and give in all ways.
Her family was deeply blessed to have her in their lives.
A service will be held on May 26th at 12pm. At Worcester County memorial park, Paxton Massachusetts proceeded with the burial. The family requests that you wear spring colors seeing Maman didn't like the color black to honor her.
She will always be an angel.
