MaryAnn T. Bernier, 61
Worcester - MaryAnn T. Bernier, of Worcester, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home. Predeceased by her parents Mary and George Kenney, she is survived by her three children, Kevin Cox, Katelyn Trippi, and Kelly Cox, and her sister Janice Kenney. She also leaves behind one grandchild, Westley Trippi.
Born and raised in Hingham, Massachusetts, MaryAnn graduated from Hingham High School in 1980 and matriculated from the St. Thomas Aquinas nursing school at Hahnemann Hospital in 1982. She started out as a Nurse as UMass Memorial working with premature babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units for over 20 years. She worked there many years in what was the love-of-her-life job. MaryAnn was well respected by doctors, parents and other nurses. Thanks to her and other neonatal health professionals, many babies got a chance to live a full life. She made life-long friends through her work and kept them for many years. She worked late nights and overnights along with holidays. MaryAnn was a loving and devoted mother and always made sure that her children knew she loved them. MaryAnn had a heart for helping the homeless and she loved animals. She had a special relationship with her grandson and loved visiting with him daily. MaryAnn frequented St Bernard's church when she could and closely followed the words of Fr. Johnathan. Memorial services will be held privately with the family in Worcester, Massachusetts. The family asks that donations in lieu of flowers be made in her name to Food Bank of Worcester, online at https://www.foodbank.org. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020