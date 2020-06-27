Maryann Castillo, 75Clinton - Maryann Castillo, 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020, with her son David by her side. In addition to her son, David Castillo of Clinton, she leaves her sister, Leslie Jane Paquin of Dennis; grandchildren Emma Castillo Bosnyak of Austin, Texas, Charles Castillo and Nora Castillo, of Pebble Beach, California, and Jonathan Lee of Detroit, Michigan; son-in-law Dr. Shoou-Yih Daniel Lee of Ann Arbor, Michigan; her former spouse David Castillo, beloved nieces, nephew, and many cousins. Maryann's dear daughter Celeste passed away in 2017.Maryann was born to the late Leslie and Eileen Nekuda, August 20, 1944, in St. Augustine, Florida. Raised and educated in Clinton, Maryann graduated from Clinton High School in 1962 and received a BA in Latin and Ancient Greek from the University of Texas, Austin in 1967. In addition to be a loving mother, Maryann was an extraordinary businesswoman for most of her adult life. She joined her long-time partner Franklin Hardy, in building Tyca Corporation, 470 Main Street, Clinton, to be an internationally known business, serving some of Americas' largest corporations. Maryann served on many boards in Clinton including The Town of Clinton Conservation Board, The Town of Clinton Personnel Board, The Clinton Hospital Foundation, and as a former Corporator of Clinton Savings Bank. A dedicated Rotarian and past President of the Clinton Rotary Club, Maryann served with civic pride for many years. With great love for her family and her hometown of Clinton, Maryann passed her dedication of service to community to her children David and Celeste. As her health declined after her daughter Celeste's passing, she spent much of her time enjoying her dog Tipper and listening to the adventures of her son David as a Ski Instructor at Wachusett Mountain. Maryann left a request for a private ceremony with burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Clinton Rotary Club, P.O. Box 272, Clinton, Massachusetts, 01510. Online condolences may be placed at