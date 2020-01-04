|
|
Maryann J. Ford, 63
Worcester - Maryann J. (Caputo) Ford, 63, of Worcester, passed away with loving family at her bedside on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to gather for Calling Hours on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4 pm until 7 pm in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.
A complete obituary will be in the Telegram on Wednesday, but can be found now at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020