Maryann Kupstas
1946 - 2020
Maryann C. Kupstas, 74

AUBURN - Maryann C. (Conant) Kupstas, 74, longtime Auburn resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of the late Robert A. Kupstas for forty years, until his passing in 2009.

Maryann leaves her sons, Christopher R. Kupstas, of Auburn, and David M. Kupstas, of West Greenwich, RI; her grandchildren, Kayla and Nicholas Kupstas; her siblings, James Conant, of Pittsburg, NH, and Jeanne Moss, of Auburn; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, G. Donald and Mary M. (McMenemy) Conant.

Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Maryann was a graduate of Auburn High School. She had a lengthy career at UPS, as an office clerk, and most recently, worked part-time at Heritage Coffee Shoppe in Auburn. Maryann loved being around and working with people, hearing their stories. She will be remembered for her kind and caring personality; always wanting to help others.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Food for the Poor Program, 44 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604 (www.stjohnsfoodforthepoor.org/help-feed-the-hungry.html).

A graveside service will be held privately at Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
