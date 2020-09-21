Maryann Lavallee

Maryann V. Lavallee, 64
Grafton - Maryann V. (Kostka) Lavallee, 64, passed away September 20, 2020 following an illness. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Philippe Lavallee, her children Sean, Keara and Kyle Lavallee, her granddaughter Layla Lavallee, her brothers Stanley Kostka and his wife Justine and Joseph Kostka and his wife Jayne, her in-laws Grace Jordan, Eva Lavallee, Joffre Lavallee, John Lavallee, Richard Lavallee, William Lavallee, Michael Lavallee, and Rosemary Manyak along with many nieces and nephews. Maryann was born September 30, 1955 in Worcester, MA, daughter of the late Mary (Zacek) and Stanley Kostka and she was a lifelong resident of South Grafton. She worked for many years at Allegro Microsystems. Away from work she'll be remembered most for her infectious laugh, her caring nature and love of children. She loved to travel to New Hampshire and Cape Cod, but trips to Disney were by far her favorite as she sometimes would go multiple times in the same year. Closer to home she looked forward to time with family, always supporting her kids' passions, curling up with a great book or a crotchet project, or watching the Food Network for new meal ideas. Later in life she found solace in adult coloring books. In lieu of flowers please honor Maryann with donations to the American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org
or to St James Parish Restoration Fund. All are welcome to gather with Maryann's family Thursday September 24th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. James Church 89 Main St. S. Grafton, MA 01560 on Friday September 25th at 11:00am. She will then be laid to rest at St. Phillip Cemetery in Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a special message with her family is available online at:www.RoneyFuneralHome.com