Maryann Moran, 84Sutton - It is with heavy hearts that the children of Maryann Moran announce her passing on July 16, following a brief, but difficult illness. Born in Worcester on September 29, 1935, Maryann was the beloved daughter of the late Milton and Beatrice (Kimball) Moran. She was predeceased by her brother Patrick, along with two brothers and three grandchildren, who died in infancy. She is survived by her sister Carol Bibaud, Worcester; and brothers, Peter (Wendy) Moran, Rutland and Dennis (Kathy) Moran, Center Harbor, NH and many nephews and nieces.Maryann graduated from South High and for the next 25 years this matriarch and devoted Mom of an Air Force family travelled the world from Morocco to Asia. Her hope and faith guided us all our lives, but it was her courage and determination that made a comfortable home for us after each of our 10+ moves from base to base. She shared with us her love of travel, books, people, sunsets on the beach, her love of gardening, music, camping and caring for others. Mom had the gifts of hospitality, generosity and kindness, welcoming everyone into her life. Our home growing up was the THE place to hang out; Mom's gift of unconditional love was tireless; her greatest gift to us. In fact, she was still in contact with friends from sixty years ago. Her generosity of spirit knew no bounds as she volunteered for the Red Cross, ministering to wounded soldiers in military hospitals and later on she was a nurse's aid. She loved sharing her gift of song in the senior's choir and in her 80's she continued to drive neighbors to appointments or shopping and frequently prepared meals for family and friends. These acts of kindness and compassion are a true testament to her legacy of love that she shared with those who walked in/through her life.Mom mostly cherished time with her children: Norman Ham (Adele), Fayetteville, GA; Paul Ham, Mooresville, NC; Maureen Hilliard (Tim), Millis, Mass; Carol Bradley (Kris), Sutton, Mass and Kathleen Sampson (Donald), Coldbrook, Nova Scotia, Canada. Mom was a proud Grammy to 16 grandchildren and adoring Great Grammy to seven.Grammy loved the ocean and many moments were spent with her children and their families at Cape San Blas, Hershey, Cape Cod or Nova Scotia. She especially loved Christmas, and all the preparation that goes along with it. She was a wonderful cook. Grammy celebrated the ordinary moments, making them extraordinary events. One could often find her sitting on her patio enjoying the soft breeze and watching the twinkle lights in her fruitful, lush gardens. The soft lights in her windows at night reminded us that she was always our safe harbor.Mom's huge heart profoundly touched the lives of all. Her willingness to help others and her thoughtfulness knew no bounds. Mom made this world a better place from having walked it and our hearts are broken as we say goodbye. We pray that a band of angels sing thee to thy rest as you rest in the arms of Jesus. We love you always and we hold your legacy of love deep in our hearts to share with all who walk in/through our own lives.We acknowledge the tremendous support, encouragement and kindnesses shown to Mom in her final days. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston MA 02284-9168. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.Calling Hours, at the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St. Whitinsville, will be Wednesday, July 22, 4-6PM. Maryann's Funeral Mass, at St. Mark's Church, Boston Rd., Sutton, will be at 11AM, Thursday, July 23. Masks or face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit