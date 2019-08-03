|
Maryann Zona, 77
Spencer - Maryann (Tuccio) Zona, 77, of Spencer, passed away in the comfort of her home on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Her loving husband, Larry Zona, predeceased her in February 1996.
Maryann is survived by her loving children, including two daughters, Tina Prendiville and her husband James, with whom she lived, and Gina Moore of Southbridge; a son, Michael J. Zona and his wife Katherine of Worcester; her companion of twelve years, Marc Besaw; two brothers, Matthew Tuccio of York, ME, and Richard Tuccio of Worcester; ten grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was-predeceased by her son, Larry "Buster" Zona in August 2011. She was also predeceased by two brothers, Jeremiah and Angelo Tuccio. Born in Worcester, the only daughter of Jeremiah and Rose (Principe) Tuccio, she graduated from Commerce High School, and lived here most of her life, before settling in Spencer several years ago, after she enjoyed living at Salisbury Beach for ten years.
Maryann worked as a mold operator for Vellumoid Company in Worcester, before retiring. She loved to be with her family, whether enjoying time at Myrtle Beach, Salisbury Beach, continuing "family tradition" during the holidays, and cooking with her children. She was also a die-hard New England sports fan. She will be remembered by her family as being dedicated and full of love for them.
Calling Hours will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral will be on Tuesday, August 6, departing the funeral home at 11:10 a.m. in procession to an 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Road, Worcester. Interment will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019