Maryellen O'Toole, 88
Boylston - Maryellen F. (McLaughlin) O'Toole, 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, March 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Brendan H. O'Toole; their children, Margaret O'Toole & fiancé Mark Fortuna of Boylston; Kathleen McNatt & husband Kevin of Nashville, TN; James O'Toole & wife Karen of Holden; Brian O'Toole of Stowe, VT; and Patrick O'Toole & wife Heather of Upton; 6 grandchildren, Lille McNatt, Luke, Katelyn, Kairat, Alina, and Danny O'Toole; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her infant son Brendan H. O'Toole, Jr.
Raised in Brockton, Maryellen graduated from the Brockton High School, Class of 1949, Carney Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1953, and Carney Hospital School of Anesthesia. To achieve her certification as a Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Maryellen proudly tested in the 95th percentile as tops in the nation for the 1956 National Anesthesia Board Examination. She dedicated herself to helping others as a Registered Nurse with Carney Hospital in Boston until raising her family at home as a full-time homemaker. When her children had grown, Maryellen returned to her profession as a nurse with the Worcester County Hospital, from where she ultimately retired. Retirement years were enjoyed alongside her husband Brendan, collecting antiques and walking the grounds of Tower Hill Botanical Garden. Her greatest enjoyment was entertaining her children and grandchildren in their family home in Boylston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. There will be no calling hours held. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Maryellen O'Toole to either: Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540, or to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C., 20090-6231. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020