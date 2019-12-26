|
|
Maryellen "Mae" Scavone, 64
WORCESTER - Maryellen "Mae" Scavone, 64, of Worcester MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 after a lifelong battle with lung disease.
Mae was born in Worcester to Paul J and Lillian T. Scavone (nee McMahon). She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Worcester and earned her bachelors and master's degrees from Anna Maria College in Paxton, MA. Maryellen worked for years as a medical technologist at Worcester City Hospital, UMass Memorial, and Massachusetts General Hospital before having to retire for health reasons.
Along with her parents (Nanny and Bunky), Mae was predeceased by her brother, Paul E. Scavone. She leaves her sister Charlene M. Sullivan of Milford and her husband, Lawrence. She also leaves her nephew and godson Dominic M. Scavone of Palm Harbor Florida, her nieces Erin M. Regan (her goddaughter) and her husband Mark of Franklin, MA, as well as Maura A. Walsh and her husband Ryan of Medway. Additionally, she leaves grandnieces Lillie and Bella Scavone and Riley Regan and Kennedy Walsh, along with her grand nephews, Nolan Regan and Kiernan Walsh. Mae also leaves two longtime and very dear friends, Ann Marie and George "Bucky" Sheehan as well as another goddaughter, Cristin Torrey. Finally, Mae was forever grateful to Deborah Rondeau Cormier, who selflessly donated a kidney, which provided Mae with many more years of quality living.
Mae loved shopping, watching the Patriots and Red Sox, TV Guide and People magazine, soap operas, listening to Billy Joel and Barbara Streisand, attending shows at the Hanover Theatre, and all things chocolate. She was a much beloved "Auntie" who loved doting on her nephew and nieces. She especially loved sharing many adventures in travel with Charlene, Erin and Maura.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 27 from 4-7 pm at the Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston Street in WEST BOYLSTON. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. George's Church, 40 Brattle St. Worcester. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Donations in Maryellen's memory may be made to https://www.donatelife.net/give-to-dla/ The family also respectfully requests that consideration be given to becoming an organ donor.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019