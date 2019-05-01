|
Maryellen Smith
Worcester - Maryellen Smith, 71, a longtime resident of Worcester, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Beaumont Nursing Home on Plantation Street in Worcester. Maryellen passed away peacefully, with her loving family beside her.
Born in Shrewsbury, the daughter of the late Mary E. (Cummings) Smith and the late Michael J. Smith, Sr. Maryellen was raised in Shrewsbury and graduated from Shrewsbury High School with the Class of 1965.
Maryellen was employed by the New England Telephone Company for several years, as well as Coughlin Electric. She also worked at many local restaurants, such as Maxwell Silverman's Toolhouse. She retired as the office manager while working at Custom Conveyer in Oxford, MA.
She had her Helmsmanship License, teaching sailing at Regatta Point on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester. She also was a licensed Massage Therapist.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her four siblings: Judy A. (Smith) Whittle and her husband Ronald of Worcester, her sister Sara J. (Smith) McManus of Kingston, NH, Michael J. Smith, Jr and his wife Ellie of Worcester, and Martin J. Smith of Hampton, NH. She is preceded by her sister Gert C. (Smith) Gillies, who sadly passed away in July, 2012. Maryellen also leaves 2 nieces: Carrie (Whittle) Hansen and Rebecca Smith, 6 nephews; Eric Whittle, Jeremy Whittle, Christopher Whittle, Michael Smith,III, Austin Smith, and Nicholas Smith, 1 great niece: Billie Whittle, 4 great nephews: Jake Hansen, Sebastian Hansen, Thomas Whittle, and Jameson Whittle.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Route 9 in Shrewsbury at 11am on Saturday, May 11th. Maryellen's Celebration of Life will be held at the IAVC Club on Dewey Road in Shrewsbury, immediately following the Mass.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 5, 2019