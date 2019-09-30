|
|
MaryJane Burnap, 100
Leominster - Mary Jane (Kemp) Burnap, 100 years old of Leominster, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital, she was 1 week shy of her 101st birthday.
Mary Jane was born October 1, 1918 in Leominster the daughter of Harold E. and Kathryn (Malloy) Kemp and was a lifelong resident. She leaves her daughter Kathryn M. Morel of Shrewsbury, son Ronald C. Burnap of Fitchburg, 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren ,1 great-great grandchild, and her daughter in law Bonnie McGrath of North Carolina.
She was predeceased by her husband Norman C. Burnap in 1994, her son John K. Burnap in 2001, her granddaughter, Karen Chick in 2015, her brother Robert Kemp, her sister Louise Appleton, daughter in law Lois M. Burnap in 2019, and son in law John C. Morel in 1995.
Mary Jane was a lifelong member of St. Marks Episcopal Church in Leominster, volunteering after retirement to work in the church thrift shop for many years. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1936, and attended Becker Junior College. She was employed for many years at Standard Pyroxoloid. Mary Jane and her husband vacationed for many winters in the Florida Keys, during one of their golfing days she scored a hole in one, she was always happy to talk about that day with anyone that would listen. She was also an avid sports fan.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at River Terrace Healthcare, especially Jacque.
A funeral service for Mary Jane will be held on Friday, October 4th, from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster with a funeral service at 11am in St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 60 West St. Leominster. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. A calling hour in the funeral home will precede the funeral from 9:30am ~ 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the . www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019