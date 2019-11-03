|
|
Marylee Colleen Manning, 68
The Villages, FL - Marylee Manning, 68, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019 at the Cornerstone Hospice House.
Marylee leaves behind three daughters, Jessica Jacobson-Mielnicki and her wife Aimee of Tucson, AZ, Krista Romano and her wife Lisa of Worcester, MA, Sara Martin and her husband Alex of Shrewsbury, MA, and her grandson Alastair Martin who was her pride and joy. Marylee also leaves her brother John Manning and his wife Autumn of The Villages, FL and former spouses John Mielnicki and Allen Millefsky. She is predeceased by her brother James Manning.
Marylee was born in Douglas, MA to the late John D Manning and Mary (Budreau) Manning. She lived most of her life in Douglas where she graduated high school and raised her family. She was a graduate of the David Hale Fanning Trade School of Nursing. Her career was spent working as an LPN at several health care facilities in MA and FL. She was especially proud of her work in Alzheimer's and Hospice care.
Marylee loved to dance and listen to music – she was a lifelong Beatles fan. She was a great cook and enjoyed gardening and keeping a clean home. She was a selfless and devoted friend, wife and mother.
She will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched, especially the countless friends who loved her like family.
A private memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019