Mathew Leone, 82
DUDLEY - Mathew Leone, 82, of Dudley died peacefully Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home in Dudley. Mathew was born in Worcester, MA. He is the son of the late Pasquale and the late Antoinette (Bisceglia) Leone.
He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years Flora (LeBlanc) Leone, three daughters: Margaret Krawczyk of Webster, son Mathew Leone Jr. of Sturbridge, Gina Gendreau and her husband Michael of Southbridge, and Mary Hubert and her husband Robert of Thompson, CT, and two brothers Frank Leone of Worcester, Angelo Leone of Leicester. Predeceased by a sister Margaret Rose Leone. Also leaves 9 grandchildren Richard Leone, David Krawczyk, Mathew Leone, Ashley Kunkel ,Alyssa Ledogar, Nicole Deschamps, Hannah Gendreau, Isabel Gendreau and Joseph Hubert; five great grandchildren Myla Leone, Otelia Ledogar, Adalaide Ledogar, Oden Ledoga rand Xander Kunkel. several nieces and nephews.
He proudly served in the Marine Corps during the the Vietnam war from 1956 to 1962. He was employed by Commonwealth Of Mass as Supervisor for DPW, taking early retirement to spend time with his family.
Mathew was a member of Dudley Hill Golf club and a lover of the game of golf. He looked forward to his weekly golf matches. An Avid sports fan, a member of East Side Improvement Club and Dublin Court Club both in Worcester.
The funeral will be held 11 AM on Friday, December 27 at Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Ave., Dudley. The Webster-Dudley Veteran Council will provide Military Honors. Calling hours will be Friday, December 27 from 9:00AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations to /www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019