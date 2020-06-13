Mathieu L. Griffin, 42
CLINTON - Mathieu L. "Matt" Griffin, 42, of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday May 30, 2020.
Born in Worcester and raised in Boylston, Mathieu was the son of Linda Leroux-Griffin and the late John V. Griffin, who passed in 1995. He was a graduate of Tahanto Regional High School in Boylston. Matt had always expressed a passion for technology, especially computers, and used his knowledge to build a career for himself in Web Design. He worked as an independent contractor for many years, a job that never really felt like a job to him.
Matt also had a deep love of music, and had a wide range of interests that spanned many genres.
In addition to his loving mother, Linda, he leaves his brother, Michan Griffin and his wife Heidi Sears of Lancaster; half-brothers, Jim and John Griffin; half-sisters, Diane Conrad and Denise Griffin; and nieces, Maela and Marley Griffin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when it is deemed safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to World Central Kitchen, Attn: Erin Gore, 1342 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009 (donate.wck.org/give/236738/#!/donation/checkout).
To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
CLINTON - Mathieu L. "Matt" Griffin, 42, of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday May 30, 2020.
Born in Worcester and raised in Boylston, Mathieu was the son of Linda Leroux-Griffin and the late John V. Griffin, who passed in 1995. He was a graduate of Tahanto Regional High School in Boylston. Matt had always expressed a passion for technology, especially computers, and used his knowledge to build a career for himself in Web Design. He worked as an independent contractor for many years, a job that never really felt like a job to him.
Matt also had a deep love of music, and had a wide range of interests that spanned many genres.
In addition to his loving mother, Linda, he leaves his brother, Michan Griffin and his wife Heidi Sears of Lancaster; half-brothers, Jim and John Griffin; half-sisters, Diane Conrad and Denise Griffin; and nieces, Maela and Marley Griffin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when it is deemed safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to World Central Kitchen, Attn: Erin Gore, 1342 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009 (donate.wck.org/give/236738/#!/donation/checkout).
To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.