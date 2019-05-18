Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mathilda Allega

Mathilda L. (Buma) Allega, 94

Uxbridge - Mathilda L. (Buma) Allega, 94 passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Beaumont Skilled Nursing Facility in Northbridge. She was the wife, for over 55 years, of the late Nino Allega who died in 2011.

She was born in 1924 in Douglas, the daughter of the late Sakie Buma and Alice (Nault) Buma Baker and attended Northbridge High School. She had been a resident of Uxbridge for the past 50 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Paula Prentice and her partner Russell of Spencer and Christine Kupstas of Uxbridge with whom she lived; five grandchildren, Ashley Evans of NC, Michael Kupstas of Uxbridge, Elana Howe of Worcester, Daniel Diaz of Worcester and Allison Diaz of Florida; many great grandchildren including Tyler Evans, Jacob Evans and Rilee Evans, all of NC; great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Cody. She was predeceased by her sisters, Helen Laliberty and Teresa Boileau.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Beaumont and Salmon Hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult time.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by BUMA FUNERAL HOMES, Uxbridge.

www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019
