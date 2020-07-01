Matilda "Betty" Ferranto, 96
Sterling - Matilda Betty Ferranto, 96, of Sterling MA passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Umass Medical Center.
She Leaves behind five children, Janet Raslavsky of Harpswell ME, Barbara Kirkpatrick and her husband, Bradford of South Portland ME, Maria Ferrante and her husband Marc Andelman of Worcester, Lawrence Ferranto and his wife Marcia of Ashton MD, and Cynthia Ferranto and her husband John of Washington D.C.,14 grandchildren, Heidi, Cassi, Jeremy, Molly, Joshua, Alissa, Jake, Jordan, Charlie, Michael, Elizabeth, Laura, Jaime, Samantha, 7 great grandchildren, Eloise, Drew, Olivia, Jack, Sophia, Caleb and Harper, two sisters-in-law Grace Lonzo and Rose Dirado and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Raymond, a son Charles Ferranto, a sister Agnes Rocheford, a son-in law James Raslavsky and her first husband Charles Zabrockas.
She was born in Westmoreland, New Jersey, daughter of Mary and Samuel DeBoer.
There was never a shortage of food at the table for Betty's six children and many grandchildren. Betty was known for her tomato sauce and spaghetti and meatballs dinners which often included an extra ham or chicken just to be on the safe side. One dessert was never enough as she always provided every kid with their favorite.
She enjoyed many visits while at Sterling Village from her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. This past Mother's Day she enjoyed a window visit with her family and friends. At 96 she recovered from Covid 19 and returned to her friends at the Chestnut Wing of Sterling Village.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Burial will be private at Mt Vernon Cemetery in West Boylston. Memorial donations may be made in support of her great grandson, Caleb, to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. www.cff.org
To place an online message of condolence, please visit,
www.faybrothers.com
Sterling - Matilda Betty Ferranto, 96, of Sterling MA passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Umass Medical Center.
She Leaves behind five children, Janet Raslavsky of Harpswell ME, Barbara Kirkpatrick and her husband, Bradford of South Portland ME, Maria Ferrante and her husband Marc Andelman of Worcester, Lawrence Ferranto and his wife Marcia of Ashton MD, and Cynthia Ferranto and her husband John of Washington D.C.,14 grandchildren, Heidi, Cassi, Jeremy, Molly, Joshua, Alissa, Jake, Jordan, Charlie, Michael, Elizabeth, Laura, Jaime, Samantha, 7 great grandchildren, Eloise, Drew, Olivia, Jack, Sophia, Caleb and Harper, two sisters-in-law Grace Lonzo and Rose Dirado and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Raymond, a son Charles Ferranto, a sister Agnes Rocheford, a son-in law James Raslavsky and her first husband Charles Zabrockas.
She was born in Westmoreland, New Jersey, daughter of Mary and Samuel DeBoer.
There was never a shortage of food at the table for Betty's six children and many grandchildren. Betty was known for her tomato sauce and spaghetti and meatballs dinners which often included an extra ham or chicken just to be on the safe side. One dessert was never enough as she always provided every kid with their favorite.
She enjoyed many visits while at Sterling Village from her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. This past Mother's Day she enjoyed a window visit with her family and friends. At 96 she recovered from Covid 19 and returned to her friends at the Chestnut Wing of Sterling Village.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Burial will be private at Mt Vernon Cemetery in West Boylston. Memorial donations may be made in support of her great grandson, Caleb, to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. www.cff.org
To place an online message of condolence, please visit,
www.faybrothers.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.