Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Matilda's life story with friends and family

Share Matilda's life story with friends and family

Matilda A. (Velleco) Kenney at 91



Hull/Worcester - Matilda A. (Velleco) Kenney, 91, of Hull Ma. Formerly of Worcester died peacefully Tuesday June 2, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Her husband Thomas Kenney died February 26,2014. A full obituary will be in Tuesdays Telegram. The MERCADNTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store