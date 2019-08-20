|
|
Matteo J. Pastore, 90
WORCESTER - Matteo Joseph Pastore, 90, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on August 19, 2019. Matteo, a lifelong resident of Worcester, was the son of the late Michael and Josephine (Garafalo) Pastore. Matteo was predeceased a year and a half ago by his loving wife of 62 years, Elizabeth A. (Murphy) Pastore. A graduate of North High School, Matteo proudly served his country in the United States Army. Matteo worked for the United States Postal Service for 36 years. A devout and faithful Catholic, he was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of the Angels Parish.
Matteo is survived by his three children, Elizabeth (Andy) Cruz of Worcester, Joseph (Kathleen) of Charlton, James (Rita) of North Attleboro; his eight cherished grandchildren, Melissa (Cruz) Taylor, Ryan Cruz; Matthew, Kevin and Kyle Pastore; Meagan, Emily and Michael Pastore; and many nieces and nephews.
Matteo has been a loving, caring and hardworking husband, father and grandfather. Matteo and Betty were ready at a moment's notice to babysit or help their family in any way possible. He was a selfless man, who gave his time, thoughts and energy to ensure his family was happy and secure. As a young man, Matteo sang the songs of Sinatra in many local and national competitions, radio shows and theater performances. Throughout his life he sang with bands, theater groups and in charity shows. Matteo and Betty loved to dine and dance on Saturday nights. A man of simple pleasures, he loved to be at home enjoying the warm weather, landscaping his yard or tending to his garden.
Matteo was predeceased by his sisters, Josephine Curci, Antoinette Pingalore and Angela Kelly and his brothers, Joseph Limoli, Frank, Peter and Reno Pastore.
Visiting hours at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM, followed by a funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Angels, 1222 Main St., Worcester at 11:00 AM. The burial will be held privately.
To place an online message of condolence, please visit www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019