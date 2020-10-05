Matthew Austin

Matthew T. Austin, 25Millbury - Matthew T. Austin, 25, passed away suddenly after an unexpected accident on Friday, Oct 2nd.Matthew leaves his parents, Thomas M. and Elaine R. (Moore) Austin and his brother, Jeffrey R. Austin all of Millbury; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Jean Moore of Millbury; his paternal grandmother, Mable Austin of Sutton; his god parents, Todd Lewis of RI and Maureen Rocheleau of Worcester; many aunts and uncles, Diane Matson of Grafton, Kevin Moore of Grafton, James Austin of Holden, Brian Austin of Gilbert, AZ, Mark Austin of Warre, David Austin of Worcester, Kevin Austin of Worcester and Mary Hildreth of Oxford; he also leaves many cousins and friends. Matt is predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Clarence J. Austin.Matt graduated from Millbury High School in 2013 and from the University of Maine, Orono in May of 2018. He has a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Ecology and received his CDL in October of 2018. During these years, he also enjoyed working at Home Depot, and the DPW of Millbury.In his younger years, he enjoyed baseball, fishing and all outdoor activities. As soon as he was old enough, he joined his father, Pepe, Uncle Kevin and Kenny in the love of hunting, both here and in Maine. He was his brother's protector and his biggest supporter. His wonderful, wacky, and sarcastic sense of humor will be the most missed by everyone. He was always full of life, and enjoyed everything he did to the fullest.He looked forward to our yearly vacations to Maine with Meme and Pepe and his cousins Josh and Aaron. He also enjoyed our many adventures with the Russell family. One of his proudest moments was when he was honored by preforming the marriage ceremony of his Uncle Kevin and Aunt Jackie. Later on, when he was home, he loved playing with his newest cousin Hunter.In recent years, he found a new love in truck driving. Being able to travel across the beautiful country that he loved. He loved finding the little out of the way treasures, along with the amazing scenic views. He always enjoyed talking about his adventures on the road after every trip.He was a loving, kind and gentle person who would do anything for all those he cared for. He will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him.Family and friends will celebrate and remember Matt's life privately. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, 1 Rabbit Hill Road, Westborough, MA 01581. Please visit Matt's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared: