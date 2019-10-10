Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Matthew Bisceglia, 23

Holden - Matthew James Bisceglia, 23, of Holden, died unexpectedly at home on October 7. He was born in Worcester on April 23, 1996, the son of Brian and Ann (Boulay) Bisceglia. He attended Holden Schools and graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in 2014.

Matt is survived by his mother, Ann Bisceglia of Holden, his father Brian and wife, Veronica Bisceglia of Worcester; his brother, Anthony of Maynard; his sister, Valerie Sophos and her partner, Adam Darvish and their children, Jace and Elias, all of Rutland. Matt is also survived by his maternal grandfather, David B. Boulay of Worcester. Matthew also leaves many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Matt has always been known as a character. He could make anyone laugh and loved nothing more than laughing with his family and friends. His nephews, Elias and Jace, and niece, Kaleigh, adored him and loved when he came over to play. Matt was especially close with his cousin, James Stebbins. He was a compassionate and kind friend to many throughout the years. Matt was a most beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and grandson and will be missed terribly by so many.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 3 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts at http://www.biama.org/ To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit:

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
