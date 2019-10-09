|
|
Matthew J. Blanding
Whitinsville - Matthew J. Blanding, 39, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, October 6, at UMASS Memorial Medical Center. Matthew is survived by his high school sweetheart, and wife of 14 years, Lee-Anne (Stanovich) Blanding, and their 3 children Allyson, Emily and Xavier; his mother, Claudia (Kenadek) Blanding, sister Cristina Stacy and her husband Glenn, and their children Kyle and Katelyn, all of Whitinsville, and grandparents Donald and Clara Kenadek, of Uxbridge. In addition, he leaves his mother-in-law Barbara Stanovich, of Northbridge and father-in-law Joseph Stanovich, of Grafton; sisters-in-law; Jocelyn Stanovich and her husband Christopher Sabourin and their children KayLee, Avery, and Lillian; and Stacey Stanovich and her partner James Signa, all of Northbridge. He also leaves an uncle, Thomas Blanding, of Acton, and his aunts, Jane (Kenadek) Provost, of Uxbridge and Ann (Morel) Blanding, of Bolton, and several cousins. Matt is preceded in death by his father and best friend, Stephen R. Blanding, his grandparents Georgina and Harry R. Blanding and uncles H. Robert Blanding and Donald Kenadek Jr.
Matt was born on August 24, 1980 in Worcester, MA. He graduated from Northbridge High School, class of 1999, and from Assumption College, class of 2003, with a BA in Computer Science. He was a senior software engineer, most recently employed by Navisite Technologies, a division of Charter Communications. In his free time, Matthew loved to watch movies, especially any movies in the Marvel, Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones series. He was an avid pinball player, and passed along his love of this hobby to his children. He also enjoyed being a Boston sports fan.
The family would like to thank the medical teams at UMASS Medical Centers, especially doctors David Hatem, Edward Arous, and John Sullivan for their dedication and support, and to Anna and Emily at Medical Resources for their caring and compassionate home care.
Matt's greatest love and passion were his children and spending quality time as a family. Whether it be trips to the zoo, Cape Cod, holiday gatherings or his children's events, he was always happiest when all were together.
Calling Hours are 4-7 PM, Thursday, October 10, at the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville. Matt's Funeral will be Friday, October 11, at 11 AM, at Carr Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Uxbridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blanding Children Education Fund, c/o Unibank, Church St., Whitinsville, MA 01588. to leave a condolence for the family, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019