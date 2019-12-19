|
Matthew W. Cavanaugh
Auburn - Matthew W. Cavanaugh, 91, formerly of Dudley, passed away peacefully on
December 17, 2019. He joins his wife of 55 years, Nancy M. (Anderson) Cavanaugh.
Matthew was born on December 11, 1928 into a large Irish Catholic family in Worcester, MA. One of ten siblings, he was the son of Mary Ellen (Kerrins) and James E. Cavanaugh, a District Fire Chief in Worcester.
Matthew attended South High School and entered the Navy upon graduation. After completing active duty, he returned to Worcester and studied at the College of the Holy Cross. Following his graduation in 1954, Matthew headed to Dallas, TX where he lived and worked for two years. He often reminisced fondly about this time of his life, especially the hot weather, which he relished. With his return to the city, Matthew was employed by Worcester County National Bank in their retail banking department. He and his late wife also owned and operated Hvizdos Package Store in East Douglas. Matthew was a lector for more than 50 years: first at St. Mary's Church in Southbridge and later, for many years, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Dudley. He was a man of deep faith and found great comfort and peace in his devotion.
Matthew was a loving father and grandfather. An infinitely patient man, he was always optimistic and even tempered. He loved spending time with family, attending all of his grandchildren's games and competitions throughout the years, and eating ice-cream. If his nose wasn't buried in a book, Matthew could be found taking long walks in the surrounding towns.
He leaves behind his two daughters, Anne M. Cavanaugh of Auburn, with whom he lived, and Monica E. Gilbody and her husband Paul of Sutton. He also leaves his grandchildren, Danielle M. Doe and her husband Javier Carrillo-Gonzalez of Madrid, Spain, Caroline Gilbody of Sutton, Claire Hutner of Washington DC, and Andrew Hutner of Sutton.
Matthew is also survived by his siblings and in-laws, including Francis Cavanaugh of Seminole, FL; Madeline Horan of Marlborough, MA; Claire and her husband Thomas Cunningham of Worcester, MA and Terry Cavanaugh Cunningham of Springfield, VA. He also leaves behind many, many nieces and nephews.
Many of Matthew's siblings and in-laws have predeceased him: Lt. Colonel Edward Cavanaugh of Fairfax, VA; Mary and her husband Peter Rogers of Portland, ME; Raymond and his wife Helen Cavanaugh of Worcester, MA; Catherine and her husband Allen Keller of Mink Creek, ID; Marjorie and her husband Francis Beauregard of Auburn, MA; sister-in-law Marie Cavanaugh of Paxton, MA; and brother-in-law Frank Horan of Shrewsbury, MA.
Matthew's family would like to thank Tony Kamau for the compassion and thoughtfulness he showed to Matthew as he cared for him.
His funeral is Friday, December 27th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Avenue, Paxton. Calling hours are Thursday, December 26th from 4:00 until 6:00 PM in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Guesthouse, a homeless shelter, at 141 Main Street, Southbridge MA 01550.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25, 2019