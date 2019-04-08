|
Matthew E. Farmelant
Glendale, AZ - Matthew Eric Farmelant, age 50, of Glendale, AZ and formerly of [Worcester, MA; San Diego, CA; Cranston, RI] passed away on April 7, 2019 due to complications from brain cancer. Born November 29, 1968 in Worcester, MA, to Melvin H. and Phyllis (Gerber) Farmelant. The youngest of four brothers, Matt graduated from Worcester Academy and earned a bachelor of arts degree from Northeastern University. A lifelong Boston sports fan, Matt combined encyclopedic sports knowledge and TV production skills to pursue a career in broadcast news, serving as sports producer for NBC 10 in Providence, RI and sports broadcaster, producer and news manager for a former Fox affiliate in Flagstaff, AZ. After leaving the broadcast news industry, Matt devoted his energies to a career in audio/video event production and sales, most recently as Director of Sales and Marketing for Shadow Mountain Productions in Phoenix. Previously, he worked in a number of sales management positions in Southern California, Phoenix and Boston. Matt volunteered for several worthy causes, including as a Volunteer Medical Driver at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego; as a case manager at the SEARCH Foundation, a humanitarian relief organization; and as a coordinator for the San Diego Brain Tumor Foundation, where he helped organize annual golf tournaments and fundraising walks. He served as a long-time Block Captain with the Ocean Beach Main Street Association in San Diego, where he volunteered as an organizer of the Cause Children Ocean Beach Christmas parade. Matt's passionate approach to life included unending devotion to Phish and the Grateful Dead, as well as lifelong dedication to his beloved Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics. Matt was an accomplished water skier and skilled golfer. During his later years, he bravely endured lengthy periods of rehabilitation following numerous surgeries to treat brain cancer. He leaves brothers Marshall J. of Worcester, MA, Stuart N. of Jersey City, NJ., and Scott D. of Melrose, MA. Pre-deceased by his parents, Matt is survived by his five nieces and nephews, Shayna R. Farmelant, Lily T. Farmelant, Maxwell M. Farmelant, Olivia K. Byer, and Maxwell L. Byer; sisters-in-law Alison M. Mills and Leah Beth Byer; aunts and uncles Sandy and John Gerber, Stephanie and Stuart Stern, and Jill and Michael Thaler; eight first cousins with whom he was very close, former wife Kerrell Dunsmore and his pet cats, Papi and Dupree. Details about memorial events in Greater Boston and San Diego will be announced in the coming days. Contributions in Matt's memory can be made to Rachel's Table, 633 Salisbury St. Worcester, MA 01609 or the San Diego Brain Tumor Foundation, 852 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA, 92101.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019