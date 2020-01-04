Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
matthew Gentile
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for matthew Gentile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

matthew Gentile


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
matthew Gentile Obituary
Matthew "Matt" Gentile 69

Worcester - Matthew R. "Matt" Gentile, Sr. 69, a 3rd generation baker who owner operated the Gentile's Bakery in Worcester passed away at home Friday, January 3rd, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Friends And relatives are invited to calling hours Sunday, January 12th from 12 pm to 2 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. followed by a prayer service.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -