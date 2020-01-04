|
|
Matthew "Matt" Gentile 69
Worcester - Matthew R. "Matt" Gentile, Sr. 69, a 3rd generation baker who owner operated the Gentile's Bakery in Worcester passed away at home Friday, January 3rd, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Friends And relatives are invited to calling hours Sunday, January 12th from 12 pm to 2 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. followed by a prayer service.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020