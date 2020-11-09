Matthew G. Haddad
Shrewsbury - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Matthew G. Haddad mourn his untimely passing from this world into the arms of Jesus.
Matt will be deeply missed by his Parents, George and Angela (Simone) Haddad of Shrewsbury, his sisters Michelle Kilroy, Elaina and her husband Keith Gauvin, his nephews, Timothy, Anthony, and Nicolas and niece Alivia along with family and friends. Waiting to greet him with open arms in heaven are his maternal grandparents, Flora (Zollo) and John "Red " Simone, his paternal grandparents, George and Victoria (Matook) Haddad.
Matt was born in Worcester on 2/2/1976 and raised in Shrewsbury where he graduated in 1994 from Shrewsbury High. He continued his education earning an associate degree from QCC and bachelor's degree from Worcester State College. He spent many years driving school buses, delivering newspapers and customer service for Shaw's in Shrewsbury and donated his time to umpire youth softball.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11am at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St. Shrewsbury Ma 01545
Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial contribution to https://www.stompoutbullying.org/
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St., Worcester, Ma. Calling hours will be private. www.mercadantefuneral.com