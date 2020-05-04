|
|
Matthew L. Harding, 50
NORTHBRIDGE/MARLBOROUGH - Matthew Louis Harding, 50, passed away May 1, 2020 following an illness. He is survived by the love of his life, Jennifer Lamarche of Worcester with whom he lived for more than 25 years. He also leaves his sister Jennifer E. Foley and her husband Christopher and their children Christopher, Robert and their beloved dog Greta of Sutton, his brother Edward Vincent Harding III and his daughter Rebecca of Grafton, sister Christina Sanborn and her children Kelsey and Andrew of Nashua, NH and his sister Cindy Smith and brother Brian Harding. Matthew was born October 4, 1969, son of the late Joan Mary Rose and Edward Vincent Harding, Jr.
Matthew and Jennifer enjoyed many Special Olympics sports, their favorite being bowling. They also looked forward to the Spring, traveling to Red Sox Spring Training in Fort Myers, Florida in addition to making their way to Fenway Park for Red Sox games during the summer, taking Jen out to dinner and the movies, and so many various vacations through TripsRus. Matty and Jen were avid fans of our Boston sports teams, going to meat raffles and always sharing. Visiting Jen's brother's was always a great time as Jen's brother Steve and his family were very close to Matty. He loved them so much.
Matthew's immediate memorial services will be private at his family's convenience. Please honor him with a memorial contribution In Memory of Matthew Harding/South High to The Special Olympics at www.give.specialolympics.org.
A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or special message with Matthew's family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020