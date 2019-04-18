|
|
Matthew Ryan Harris, 26
Formerly of Berlin, Massachusetts - Matthew Ryan Harris passed away on March 20, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL. Matt leaves his parents Paul & Kathleen (Goulet) Harris and sister, Rebecca of Sanibel, FL. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Harris of West Springfield and his paternal grandparents, Robert & Rita Goulet of Framingham. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert Harris. He leaves many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Joseph the Good Provider, 52 West Street, Berlin, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 26, 2019