|
|
Matthew Masterson, Jr. 81
Delray Beach, FL - Matthew J Masterson, Jr (Matt), age 81, of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Worcester, MA, died in Delray Medical Center on January 31, 2020 after a short illness. Born and raised in Worcester, MA, Matt was the son of the late Matthew & Helen Masterson (Murphy).
Matt was a veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4476 located in Boynton Beach as well as many other veteran organizations.
Matt enjoyed fishing, traveling and was an avid sports fan. He had a great sense of humor and knew someone just about everywhere he went. He was a great man and will be missed dearly.
He is pre-deceased by his wife Eleanor (Rugg), son James Masterson, son-in-law Joseph Noonan and granddaughter Lena Noonan. He is survived by his three daughters: Nancy Smith and son-in-law Tom Smith of Worcester, MA, Betsy Noonan of N. Brookfield, MA, and Karen Masterson of Fort Myers, FL, as well as his daughter-in-law Ann Masterson of Manchester, NH. He also leaves a brother Dan Masterson and sister-in-law Carol Masterson of West Palm Beach, FL, a sister Karen Swedberg and brother-in-law Bob Swedberg of Delray Beach, FL, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 3 nephews, and many cousins and dear friends.
Burial will be at St John's Cemetery Worcester, MA at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020