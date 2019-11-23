|
Matthew J. Palumbo Jr., 74
WORCESTER - Matthew "Matt" J. Palumbo Jr., 74 of Worcester passed away peacefully at home on November 23, 2019 surrounded by those he loved most.
Matt was born in Worcester on September 1, 1945, son of the late Helen G. (Connole) and Matthew "Mitt" J. Palumbo.
Matt is survived by his daughters, Gina L. Polewaczyk and her husband, Craig of East Princeton, Katey C. Palumbo and her husband, Chris Hogan of Jefferson and Donna M. Adams and her husband, Karl Dziok of Smithfield, ME. Matt leaves his siblings: sister, Ellie Palumbo and her partner Jerry Torres of Winthrop, and his brother, Tom Palumbo, and wife Kathy of Sutton, his former wife, Nancy Fiske, and her husband, David of Sterling. He also leaves his nieces, Alysha Garvin and Ashley Panzarino, nephew Andrew Palumbo and cousins Dennis Connole, Debbie Coakley, Joe Connole, and Kathy Senior. He leaves behind many dear friends and extended family including Lindsay O'Meara and Sarah Rabe. Matt's cousin and life-long best friend, Rick Connole, predeceased him in 2016.
Matt also leaves his beloved grandchildren with whom he spent much of his later years: Ella and Jude Hogan, and Matteo and Henry Polewaczyk.
A lifelong resident of Worcester, Matt attended the Worcester Publics Schools and St. John's High School. At St. John's Matt was a stand-out three sport athlete. Matt went on to attend Worcester State College (BS) and Anna Maria College (MA, CAGS).
Matt's career in public service spanned over 35 years beginning in the Auburn Public Schools in 1967. From there, Matt spent the majority of his career in Worcester Superior Court, rising to the role of Assistant Chief Probation Officer. He was also a college instructor for over 30 years, most recently at Worcester State University, teaching in the fields of Psychology and Criminal Justice. Matt was an active community volunteer throughout his life with a number of organizations including Vietnam Combat Veterans, First Infantry Division Society, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. Matt was a City of Worcester Human Rights Commissioner from 2002-2007. Through these roles Matt fostered the passions for social justice and human rights that defined his life.
In 1983, Matt received the Official Citation for Extraordinary Heroism and Valor in a Life Threatening Situation from the Massachusetts House of Representatives and the Commendation for Public Service from the City of Worcester.
A decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War, Matt enlisted and served his country with the First Infantry Division as a Reconnaissance Specialist and Liaison between the United States Army and the South Vietnamese Infantry. In his later years, Matt grew to appreciate his status as a veteran, the lessons his service taught him and, most of all, the relationships he established in Vietnam, particularly with the Vietnamese people. While Matt's foremost passion was his family, his second passion was sports. Rarely referencing his many personal athletic accomplishments, Matt took joy in mentoring and coaching others. He was the head coach of the Polar Crush Jr. Olympic Softball Athletic Program from 1994-2006, a program which garnered in excess of three million dollars in college scholarships for its players. He also held a number of other coaching and mentoring roles in youth athletics. Most recently, Matt enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their athletic endeavors and supporting their teams.
Matt will be remembered by his family as a loving father and grandfather, and someone who lived his life with integrity and strove to do what is just in the interest of others.
The family would like to thank Matt's care teams at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Notre Dame Hospice, Worcester.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Matt's family from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday, November 26 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, November 27 in St. John's Church, 40 Temple Street, Worcester. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Palumbo Family Scholarship Fund in care of the Worcester State Foundation, Inc.-486 Chandler Street, Worcester, MA 01602.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019