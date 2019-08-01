|
|
Matthew P. Panagiotou, 84
WORCESTER - Matthew P. Panagiotou, 84, of Worcester, died Tuesday, July 30th with his loving wife by his side. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen (Lekas) Panagiotou; his son, Peter M. Panagiotou of Dublin, OH; his daughter Donna M. Polechronis and her husband James of Marlborough; his brother, George P. Panagiotou and his companion, Nikole Crank of Holden. He also leaves four grandchildren, James Polechronis and his wife, Katerina, Christopher Polechronis and his wife, Ralia, Nicholas and Mark Panagiotou and six great-grandchildren, Athena, Theodora, Stamatis, Marrea, Eleni and Dimitri Polechronis and many nephews and nieces.
He was born in Athens, Greece, the son of Pantelis and Theodora (Kargianis) Panagiotou. Matthew has worked as a restaurateur and had owned and operated the former Park Avenue Sandwich Shop and later Pinstripes Pub both on Park Avenue. He was a lifelong member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, its Senior's Group and served as past-president of the Parish Council. Matthew was also a member of the Order of AHEPA for over 50 years, the Level Lodge of Masons, the Pan-Epirotic Society and St. George's Douvianitiko Society. He also enjoyed trips to Greece, wintering at Clearwater Beach, FL and spring training with his beloved Yankees. He will be remembered for his quick smile, his impeccable sense of style and dress as well as his devotion to the New York Yankees. His greatest joy was time spent with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he will be missed by all who knew him.
His funeral is Monday, August 5th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a service at 11:00 a.m. in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, August 4th from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral Special Gift Fund or the Hellenic Cardiac Fund at Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019