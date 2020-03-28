|
|
Matthew C. Reed, 36
Worcester - Matthew C. Reed, 36, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus after a long illness.
He leaves his mother, Shelia A. Reed of Worcester; his father, James Dickson, Jr. of Springfield; five sisters, Jo'Blanch, Tanisha, Myoshy, Takiyah and Quiana; and many friends, aunts, uncles and cousins. His maternal grandparents, Nathaniel and Doretha (Spikes) Reed; and his paternal grandparents, James Dickson, Sr. and Bessie Dickson, all predeceased him. He was born and raised in Worcester and graduated from the ALL School.
Matt worked as a Patient Service Specialist for Reliant Medical Group in Leominster. He previously worked at UMass Memorial Medical Center – Memorial Campus. He had a great interest in news reporting, helping his church and loving his family. He greatly enjoyed following WWE wrestling with his cousins.
There are no calling hours. After cremation, a Memorial Service will be held in TRILIFE Church, 166 Holden Street, at a later date. The family suggests donations in memory of Matt be made to the , 209 West Central St., Natick, MA 01760.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020