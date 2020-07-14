1/1
Matthew Rudzinski
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew V Rudzinski

Cherry Valley - Matthew V. Rudzinski, 35 a lifelong Cherry Valley resident passed away early Saturday morning, July 11, 2020 from injuries suffered in an automobile accident on his way home.

Matthew was born in Worcester, November 10, 1984, the son of Vincent A. and Judith H. (Grande) Rudzinski, raised in Leicester, Matthew graduated from Leicester High School and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He then worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Youth Services in Westborough for over eight years.

While Matthew's passion for travel and culture, history, geology, music, culinary arts and spicy foods, craft beer, bowling, anime, movies and theater, video games, ice fishing, and his local sports teams was unmatched, his greatest pleasure came from sharing time and these experiences with those he loved. He was a generous and thoughtful person who valued the happiness of his loved ones above all else, and he will be deeply missed.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Vincent A and Judith H. (Grande) Rudzinsk with whom he lived; a sister, Jennifer A. Rudzinski of Cherry Valley; Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and friends. He joins in heaven, Vincent and Natalie Rudzinski, Dr Joseph and Helen Grande who all predeceased him.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 18th at 3:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Burial will be private. A period of calling hours will be held from 1:00pm to the time of the service.

www.mercadantefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved