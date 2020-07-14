Matthew V RudzinskiCherry Valley - Matthew V. Rudzinski, 35 a lifelong Cherry Valley resident passed away early Saturday morning, July 11, 2020 from injuries suffered in an automobile accident on his way home.Matthew was born in Worcester, November 10, 1984, the son of Vincent A. and Judith H. (Grande) Rudzinski, raised in Leicester, Matthew graduated from Leicester High School and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He then worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Youth Services in Westborough for over eight years.While Matthew's passion for travel and culture, history, geology, music, culinary arts and spicy foods, craft beer, bowling, anime, movies and theater, video games, ice fishing, and his local sports teams was unmatched, his greatest pleasure came from sharing time and these experiences with those he loved. He was a generous and thoughtful person who valued the happiness of his loved ones above all else, and he will be deeply missed.Matthew is survived by his parents, Vincent A and Judith H. (Grande) Rudzinsk with whom he lived; a sister, Jennifer A. Rudzinski of Cherry Valley; Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and friends. He joins in heaven, Vincent and Natalie Rudzinski, Dr Joseph and Helen Grande who all predeceased him.Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 18th at 3:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Burial will be private. A period of calling hours will be held from 1:00pm to the time of the service.