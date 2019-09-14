|
|
Matthew F. Smith, 56
SHREWSBURY - Matthew F. Smith, 56, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away surrounded by his family on September 13, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan and raised in Shrewsbury, Matt was that guy who lit up a room upon entering. Matt's family was his entire life, he treasured his time with his wife, children and his extended family. Matt had the biggest heart, always recognized the good in everyone. Matt was an avid skier and spent snowy weekends on Loon Mountain; and summers on the Cape thoroughly enjoying the beach and ocean. Matt owned and operated M.S. Construction for over 30 years with his apprentice and oldest son, Matthew. His appreciation for quality craftsmanship was always reflected in the countless jobs he completed.
Matt leaves behind his loving wife of over 26 years, Jill (Martocci), his children, Matthew, Kylee and Jake. His parents, Paul & Ann Marie (Pressey) Smith of South Yarmouth, his in-laws, Joseph & Mary Jane Martocci of Falmouth; his sister Sue Coggeshall of Shrewsbury; his brother Mark and wife Jennifer of Mendon; his sister and brother in laws, Amy & Chris Tsiros of Shrewsbury and Nikki & Chris Correnti of Westborough; and many close cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who he truly cherished.
Matt's family would like to thank all the staff of 8 West at UMASS Memorial Medical Center-University Campus for their compassionate care of Matt and his family during his illness.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Matt's family between the hours of 4:00-8:00 PM at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St., Shrewsbury. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury, those attending Mass are respectfully requested to proceed directly to church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to: donate.lls.org. To leave a note for Matt's family or to view his "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019