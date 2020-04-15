|
Maura C. McCaffrey, 50
West Brookfield - Maura C. McCaffrey, 50, passed away on April 14th after a long illness. To say Maura was an amazing woman is an understatement. She was born on September 10th, 1969 a daughter of the late James and Christine Walsh. Maura avidly pursued her education and graduated from St. Bernard's High School, received a pharmacy degree from URI and an MBA in Healthcare administration from Anna Maria College. Maura also completed Executive Education programs at both the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and Babson College. She began her career as a CVS Pharmacist and later worked for Eli Lilly in sales. In 2002, Maura started her career at Health New England where she rose through the ranks to become President & CEO of the company and serve as a member of Baystate Health's President's Cabinet.
Maura volunteered and served on many boards some of which included: Chairwoman of the Western Mass Economic Development Council (EDC), Secretary of the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans (MAHP), executive committee member of Health Plan Alliance, Western New England University board of trustees and Country Bank for Savings. She was also a mentor in Babson's Women's Executive Leadership program and America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP). She was proud to be inducted into Bay Path University's Women Business Leaders Hall of Fame in 2015.
Maura was not only a devout student and dedicated worker, but also a mentor and friend to many. Maura was extremely humble and kind, she liked to remind people to "Be Your Best Self". She was widely respected and loved and will be deeply missed; especially by her husband and her sons of whom she was so proud. Maura leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Edwin of West Brookfield, her sons Patrick USMC Camp Pendleton, CA and Connor USMC Camp Lejeune, NC. She also leaves her mother Christine of Winchendon, her sister Colleen Fay and her husband Jim of Templeton, her brother John Walsh and his wife Barbara McManus of Rutland and her dear friend Jean Brodowski of Feeding Hills. Maura also leaves many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins as well as many friends. Due to the timing of her passing, a memorial Mass and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. For more information and guestbook, please visit: www.cebulafuneralhome.com.
Cebula Funeral Home, Inc.
Ware, Massachusetts
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020